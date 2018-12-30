Cavaliers' Alec Burks: Scores 17 points in loss
Burks tallied 17 points (7-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists, and two steals in 40 minutes during Saturday's 111-108 loss to the Hawks.
Burks notched double-digit scoring for the third time in his last four games, while also playing a season-high 40 minutes. Rodney Hood (Achilles) missed his fourth straight game and Burks has made the most of his opportunity. He is not the most attractive pickup but could be added if you need points and threes with some assists.
