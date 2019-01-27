Cavaliers' Alec Burks: Scores team-high 18 points Sunday

Burks totaled 18 points (6-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, and two assists in 32 minutes during Sunday's 104-101 victory over Chicago.

Burks matched Jordan Clarkson with a team-high 18 points Sunday, his third straight game in double-figures. Burks did have a stretch of borderline standard league value when he first arrived in Cleveland and perhaps he is starting to trend in that direction once again. Owners should not get too excited just yet but he is worth watching to see if he can continue he scoring ways over the coming weeks.