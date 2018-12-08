Cavaliers' Alec Burks: Starting Saturday

Burks will start Saturday against the Wizards, Spencer Davies of BBallInsiders reports.

With Rodney Hood (foot) out and George Hill traded to the Bucks, the Cavaliers will have a shallow backcourt, forcing Burks into a starting role. Over the past five games, he's averaging 14.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steal.

