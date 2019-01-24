Cavaliers' Alec Burks: Stellar final line
Burks tallied 10 points (3-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT) nine rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks in 26 minutes Wednesday against the Celtics.
Burks was held out of the starting lineup in Saturday's contest, and he's since been penciled in with the first unit for two straight games. The 27-year-old guard came within one board of notching a double-double, though it wouldn't matter much in a blowout loss on the road. Burks has been relatively quiet in the scoring column of late, averaging 6.8 points in his previous five matchups.
