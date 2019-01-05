Cavaliers' Alec Burks: To come off bench

Burks will return to a bench role Friday against Utah,

Burks will come off the bench with Rodney Hood bumping over to shooting guard, Cedi Osman getting the nod at small forward and Larry Nance drawing the start at power forward. Burks had started five straight matchups prior to Friday's tilt, so he should continue to see a good chunk of playing time even as a reserve.

More News
Our Latest Stories