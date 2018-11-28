Cavaliers' Alec Burks: Traded to Cleveland

Burks has been dealt to Cleveland as part of a deal that brings Kyle Korver to Utah, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The Jazz will get Korver for a pair of second-rounders, as well as Burks, whose contract is set to expire after the season. Burks has been a solid rotation player for Utah, but he's struggled to stay healthy in recent years and was playing just 15.8 minutes per game off the bench this season. Burks is shooting a meager 41.2 percent from the floor, though he's been a reasonably effective three-point threat, knocking down 37.2 percent of his 2.5 attempts per game. The Cavs already have several guard options -- namely, Jordan Clarkson, Rodney Hood and David Nwaba -- but Burks figures to get a chance at extended run for a Cleveland team that's bound for the high-lottery.