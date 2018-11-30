Cavaliers' Alec Burks: Will make Cavs debut Friday

Burks will be available to play in Friday's game against the Celtics, Fred McLeod of Fox Sports Ohio reports.

Burks, along with a pair of second-round picks, was sent to the Cavaliers in exchange for Kyle Korver, and the former first-round draft pick is already set to make his Cleveland debut in Boston. Given that he's just arrived, Burks is likely still behind both Rodney Hood and Jordan Clarkson in the pecking order in the backcourt, so expect him to play fairly limited minutes off the bench his first time out with his new team.