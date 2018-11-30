Cavaliers' Alec Burks: Will make Cavs debut Friday
Burks will be available to play in Friday's game against the Celtics, Fred McLeod of Fox Sports Ohio reports.
Burks, along with a pair of second-round picks, was sent to the Cavaliers in exchange for Kyle Korver, and the former first-round draft pick is already set to make his Cleveland debut in Boston. Given that he's just arrived, Burks is likely still behind both Rodney Hood and Jordan Clarkson in the pecking order in the backcourt, so expect him to play fairly limited minutes off the bench his first time out with his new team.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.