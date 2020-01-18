Cavaliers' Alfonzo McKinnie: Double-doubles in loss
McKinnie contributed 12 points (6-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 10 rebounds, two steals and one block in 27 minutes during Friday's 113-109 loss to Memphis.
McKinnie came out of nowhere to record his first double-double of the season. Prior to this, McKinnie had scored in double-digits just twice this season. The playing time has been relatively consistent over the past two weeks but this type of production appears to be the outlier. Cleveland are basically going to run with whoever is hot on the night but we would need to see more of this before targeting McKinnie in even mildly competitive leagues.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...