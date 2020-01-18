McKinnie contributed 12 points (6-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 10 rebounds, two steals and one block in 27 minutes during Friday's 113-109 loss to Memphis.

McKinnie came out of nowhere to record his first double-double of the season. Prior to this, McKinnie had scored in double-digits just twice this season. The playing time has been relatively consistent over the past two weeks but this type of production appears to be the outlier. Cleveland are basically going to run with whoever is hot on the night but we would need to see more of this before targeting McKinnie in even mildly competitive leagues.