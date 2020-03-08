McKinnie (heel) played 20 minutes off the bench in Saturday's 104-102 loss to the Nuggets, finishing with eight points (4-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three rebounds and one steal.

McKinnie played for the first time in the second half after he had been sidelined since the Cavaliers' final game before the All-Star break while contending with plantar fasciitis. It's worth noting that the Cavaliers were without six players due to injury for the contest, so McKinnie could fade into a smaller role once the likes of Andre Drummond (calf), Darius Garland (groin) and Kevin Porter (concussion) are all back in action.