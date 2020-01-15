Cavaliers' Alfonzo McKinnie: Gets start Tuesday
McKinnie will start Tuesday's matchup against the Clippers, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
With Kevin Love (rest) out and Larry Nance (knee) playing limited minutes, McKinnie will end up drawing his first start of the season. In the six contests that he's seen at least 20 minutes, he's averaged 6.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist.
