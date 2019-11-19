McKinnie scored 14 points (4-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT) while adding six rebounds and an assist in 30 minutes off the bench during Monday's 123-105 loss to the Knicks.

With Kevin Love (back) and Larry Nance (thumb) both unavailable, McKinnie saw a season high in minutes and led the Cavs second unit in scoring in his best performance of the season. The third-year player hadn't seen more than nine minutes in a game prior to Nance getting hurt, but McKinnie's elevated workload could continue Wednesday in Miami with return timetables for both injured forwards uncertain.