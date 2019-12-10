McKinnie finished with zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and one steal in three minutes during Monday's 110-88 loss to the Celtics.

McKinnie has seen single-digit minutes in four of his last five appearances, this after earning double-digit minutes in seven straight games prior to this recent stretch. Even when he was earning decent time he was merely a dart throw in daily leagues.