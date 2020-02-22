Cavaliers' Alfonzo McKinnie: Out again Saturday
McKinnie (heel) will miss a second consecutive contest, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
McKinnie continues to battle plantar fasciitis and will miss his second straight game. Kevin Porter and Cedi Osman could see expanded roles in his absence.
