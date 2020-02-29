Cavaliers' Alfonzo McKinnie: Out again
McKinnie (heel) will miss Saturday's tilt with Indiana, Kelsey Russo of The Athletic reports.
Saturday's absence will mark a sixth consecutive missed game for McKinnie, who continues to battle plantar fasciitis in his left foot. As he's without a definitive timeline, he can continue to be considered day-to-day going forward.
