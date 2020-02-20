Cavaliers' Alfonzo McKinnie: Out Friday
McKinnie is out for Friday's matchup against the Wizards due to plantar fasciitis, Kelsey Russo of The Athletic reports.
McKinnie has emerged from the All-Star break with an injury, and it's not immediately clear when he suffered it. In his absence, Kevin Porter and Cedi Osman could see extra usage.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Alfonzo McKinnie: Reaches multi-year deal with Cavs•
-
Cavaliers' Alfonzo McKinnie: Scores 15 versus Pistons•
-
Cavaliers' Alfonzo McKinnie: Signing another 10-day deal•
-
Cavaliers' Alfonzo McKinnie: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Cavaliers' Alfonzo McKinnie: Gets start Tuesday•
-
Alfonzo McKinnie: Re-ups with Cleveland•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...