Cavaliers' Alfonzo McKinnie: Out Wednesday
McKinnie (heel) has been ruled out of Wednesday's contest against the 76ers, Kelsey Russo of The Athletic reports.
McKinnie's absence on Wednesday will mark the fourth consecutive game he is forced to miss due to plantar fasciitis. His next opportunity to return will come on Friday against the Pelicans.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Alfonzo McKinnie: Remains out Monday•
-
Cavaliers' Alfonzo McKinnie: Out again Saturday•
-
Cavaliers' Alfonzo McKinnie: Out Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Alfonzo McKinnie: Reaches multi-year deal with Cavs•
-
Cavaliers' Alfonzo McKinnie: Scores 15 versus Pistons•
-
Cavaliers' Alfonzo McKinnie: Signing another 10-day deal•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...