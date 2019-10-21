Cavaliers' Alfonzo McKinnie: Picked up by Cleveland
McKinnie was claimed off waivers by the Cavaliers on Monday, Bobby Marks of ESPN.com reports.
McKinnie was waived by the Warriors just a few days prior, and he's since been added to the Cavs' roster to bolster their depth at forward. He figures to see the majority of his playing time at small forward and will battle with Cedi Osman and Jordan Clarkson for minutes.
More News
-
Alfonzo McKinnie: Waived by Warriors•
-
Warriors' Alfonzo McKinnie: Flops in thumping preseason loss•
-
Warriors' Alfonzo McKinnie: Starting Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Alfonzo McKinnie: Impressive off bench•
-
Warriors' Alfonzo McKinnie: Starting Saturday•
-
Warriors' Alfonzo McKinnie: Could move into starting role•
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Busts, sleepers
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
NBA Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 1
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.