McKinnie was claimed off waivers by the Cavaliers on Monday, Bobby Marks of ESPN.com reports.

McKinnie was waived by the Warriors just a few days prior, and he's since been added to the Cavs' roster to bolster their depth at forward. He figures to see the majority of his playing time at small forward and will battle with Cedi Osman and Jordan Clarkson for minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories