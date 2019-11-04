Cavaliers' Alfonzo McKinnie: Plays three minutes Sunday
McKinnie recorded just one rebound in three minutes during Sunday's 131-111 loss to the Mavericks.
McKinnie played three minutes of garbage time Sunday, managing just a single rebound during his time on the floor. After being picked up off waivers by the Cavaliers, he is yet to carve out any sort of meaningful role. He has never been able to put up any real fantasy value and there is no reason to think that will change moving forward.
