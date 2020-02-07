McKinnie signed a four-year, $7 million contract with Cleveland on Friday, Kelsey Russo of The Athletic reports.

The 27-year-old's second 10-day contract with the Cavs expired earlier in February, but he'll now rejoin the team after the passing of Thursday's trade deadline. McKinnie averaged 6.6 points and 4.4 rebounds in 21.3 minutes over 14 games in January and February.