McKinnie played 21 minutes off the bench and contributed two points (1-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and four rebounds Sunday in the Cavaliers' 118-103 loss to the Timberwolves.

McKinnie has now logged 20-plus minutes in back-to-back games, a surprising development after he logged 27 minutes combined in the preceding 11 contests. With Kevin Porter suffering a left knee injury Sunday that could keep him out for extended time and Larry Nance (knee) and Dylan Windler (lower leg) also sidelined, McKinnie should have a good chance at sticking in the rotation Tuesday against the Pistons, though expect some dropoff in his minutes. The Cavaliers are expected to welcome back both of their frontcourt starters in Kevin Love and Tristan Thompson after the two sat out Sunday for rest purposes and an illness, respectively.