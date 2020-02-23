Cavaliers' Alfonzo McKinnie: Remains out Monday
McKinnie (heel) will not play Monday against Miami.
McKinnie will miss a third straight game as he continues to nurse a plantar fascia issue in his left foot.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Alfonzo McKinnie: Out again Saturday•
-
Cavaliers' Alfonzo McKinnie: Out Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Alfonzo McKinnie: Reaches multi-year deal with Cavs•
-
Cavaliers' Alfonzo McKinnie: Scores 15 versus Pistons•
-
Cavaliers' Alfonzo McKinnie: Signing another 10-day deal•
-
Cavaliers' Alfonzo McKinnie: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.