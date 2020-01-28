Cavaliers' Alfonzo McKinnie: Scores 15 versus Pistons
McKinnie managed 15 points (6-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 25 minutes during Monday's 115-100 win over the Pistons.
McKinnie finished with a season high in scoring, reaching double figures for the third time in the last eight games. He has also earned at least 20 minutes in eight of 11 appearances here in January. Still, he's only a viable option in deeper formats.
