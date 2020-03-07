Cavaliers' Alfonzo McKinnie: Set to return Saturday
McKinnie (heel) is expected to play Saturday against the Nuggets, Spencer Davies of BasketballInsiders.com reports.
McKinnie had been absent for the last eight games due to plantar fasciitis. He's averaged a modest 14.4 minutes this season, and it's unclear how much he'll be asked to do in his first game back.
