McKinnie is expected to sign a second 10-day contract with the Cavaliers on Thursday, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

McKinnie's original 10-day contract expired over the weekend, but he's set to rejoin the Cavaliers ahead of Thursday's game against Washington. Across eight games with Cleveland this month, McKinnie is averaging 6.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.0 steal in 22.1 minutes per tilt. Once his second 10-day contract expires -- following a game against the Warriors on Feb. 1 -- the Cavaliers will have to decide whether to retain McKinnie for the remainder of the season or let him go.