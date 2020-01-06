Cavaliers' Alfonzo McKinnie: To be wavied
McKinnie is expected to be waived by the Cavaliers, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
The Cavs already waived Tyler Cook on Monday, so the tandem of moves implies that something bigger could be on the horizon. Whether that's ultimately the case or not, Charania indicates that the Cavs will "explore possibilities" of re-signing McKinnie to a new contract if he clears waivers.
