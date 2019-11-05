Cavaliers' Alfonzo McKinnie: To see uptick in minutes
McKinnie is expected to see an increase in minutes Tuesday against the Celtics, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Kevin Porter was slapped with a one-game suspension following Sunday's matchup, opening the door for McKinnie to see more playing time. Unfortunately, Porter will be ready to return Friday in Washinton, so McKinnie's window for opportunity is relatively small.
