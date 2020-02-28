Cavaliers' Alfonzo McKinnie: Will miss fifth straight
McKinnie (heel) has been ruled out for Friday's game against New Orleans.
McKinnie is set to miss his fifth straight matchup due to plantar fasciitis in his left heel. His next chance to return will come Saturday against Indiana.
