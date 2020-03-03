Cavaliers' Alfonzo McKinnie: Won't play Wednesday
McKinnie (heel) is out for Wednesday's matchup against the Celtics, Kelsey Russo of The Athletic reports.
Plantar Fasciitis will continue to keep McKinnie sidelined, and he'll miss his eighth game in a row. His next opportunity to take the court arrives Saturday against the Nuggets.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...