Varejao is expected to make his season debut Wednesday against the Trail Blazers, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Varejao will be available to play in Wednesday's game after signing a "celebratory" 10-day contract. This will be the center's first game back in the league since the 2016-17 season, where he played for the Warriors. Expect the 38-year-old to receive limited minutes in his debut.