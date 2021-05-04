Varejao (recently signed) is out for Tuesday's game against the Suns, Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
As expected, the veteran will not debut Tuesday, as he needs some more time to get up to speed. His next chance to play arrives Wednesday against the Trail Blazers.
