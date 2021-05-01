Varejao plans to sign with the Cavaliers for the remainder of the season, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Varejao hasn't played in the NBA since he played 14 games for the Warriors during the 2016-17 season. The 38-year-old most recently played in Brazil, but he'll now return to the Cavaliers after he spent the first 12 years of his career with the team. He's unlikely to play a significant role for Cleveland late in the 2020-21 campaign.