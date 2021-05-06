Varejao made his season debut for the Cavs on Wednesday against the Blazers and posted one point (0-4 FG, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one block in seven minutes.

It was a whirlwind seven minutes for the veteran, who made his return to the Cavaliers out of nowhere after last playing in the NBA in 2016-17. A fan-favorite in Cleveland, Varejao was brought in to provide some veteran leadership, but he's very unlikely to make much of an impact over the team's final six regular-season games. Varejao didn't check into Wednesday's game until late in the fourth quarter when the Cavs were trailing by 27 points.