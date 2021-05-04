Varejao, who officially signed a 10-day contract with the Cavaliers, is unlikely to be available for Tuesday's game against the Suns while he works his way into playing shape.

Considering that Varejao hasn't played in the NBA since the 2016-17 season and hasn't played anywhere professionally since 2018-19, the 38-year-old will need some time to get fully conditioned. Since Cleveland will have seven players out Tuesday due to injuries, Varejao will still be active for the contest, but he's unlikely to leave the bench outside of an emergency. Even once the Cavaliers are comfortable with his conditioning, Varejao isn't expected to be a regular part of head coach J.B. Bickerstaff's rotation.