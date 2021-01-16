Drummond recorded 33 points (10-18 FG, 0-1 3PT, 13-19 FT), 23 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks in 40 minutes during the 106-103 win over New York on Friday.

Drummond had his best performance of the season in the win Friday. Drummond has been stellar for the Cavaliers this season and remains the main man for the team. His shooting isn't always great, but he produces in all facets of the court. No matter what Drummond will be viable in all matchups he plays in.