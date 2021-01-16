Drummond (Achilles) recorded 33 points (10-18 FG, 0-1 3PT, 13-19 FT), 23 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks across 40 minutes Friday in the Cavaliers' 106-103 win over the Knicks.

The Cavaliers held Drummond out for the first time all season in Tuesday's blowout loss to the Jazz while he managed a sore Achilles' tendon, but his absence was likely for maintenance purposes more than anything as Cleveland played out the second half of a back-to-back set. As the massive minutes load and huge production suggests, Drummond wasn't bothered by the Achilles en route to carrying Cleveland to a win, but Friday's outing could prove to be the peak of the center's season. Earlier in the week, the Cavaliers were involved in the four-team trade that sent James Harden to Brooklyn, with Cleveland getting back another center in Jarrett Allen in the deal. With Allen likely to be evaluated as a potential solution at the position beyond this season, Drummond -- a pending free agent -- could end up having to settle for a timeshare at center. Assuming all players involved in the Harden deal pass their physicals, Allen could make his Cavaliers debut as soon as Sunday in Washington.