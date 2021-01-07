Drummond scored 19 points (9-16 FG, 1-4 FT) to go with 15 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 26 minutes in a 105-94 loss to Orlando on Wednesday.

Drummond bounced back on offense after three straight games of scoring 12 or less points, due in part to his most amount of field goal attempts in a game since December 27. The center continued his domination inside with all of his attempts coming within eight feet of the basket, making efficient work of his time down low. Drummond can be virtually guaranteed a double-double each outing as he's gathering 10.1 rebounds per game on the defensive glass alone.