Cavaliers' Andre Drummond: Deemed probable
Drummon (calf) is considered probable for Saturday's tilt with Indiana, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Drummond appears to be nearing a return from a two-game absence due to a strained left calf. The team should provide a further update on his availability prior to tipoff.
