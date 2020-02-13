Drummond scored 14 points (6-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT) while adding 15 rebounds, two blocks and an assist in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 127-105 win over the Hawks.

The Cavs' frontcourt dominated all night, as three different Cleveland bigs (Drummond, Larry Nance and Tristan Thompson) each came up with double-doubles. Drummond has two straight double-doubles to begin his Cavs tenure and seven straight including his final games as a Piston, and as yet it doesn't seem as though the trade will have a big impact on his production.