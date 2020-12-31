Drummond tallied 11 points (4-11 FG, 3-4 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in a loss to the Pacers on Thursday.

Drummond has now doubled-doubled in each of Cleveland's first five games this season, averaging a robust 18.0 points and 14.8 boards over that span. He is also averaging 24. steals and 2.4 blocks on the campaign, making the big man a valuable multi-category fantasy option for managers willing to tolerate his poor free-throw percentage (56.3 percent).