Drummond provided 12 points (6-10 FG) and 11 rebounds across 20 minutes in Saturday's 96-91 win over the Hawks.

Drummond was very slow out of the gate and didn't come anywhere near his projections on a night where he was very popular in DFS formats. He ceded to JaVale McGee for a good portion of the game but returned to spur the Cavs to a victory in the fourth quarter. His effort in the final stanza salvaged his stat line somewhat, but the game's slow pace and his sluggish beginning took their toll.