Drummond had 14 points (7-18 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 14 rebounds, four rebounds and one steal during a 121-114 win against Charlotte on Wednesday.

Drummond's strategy for this game saw him frequently receive the ball in the mid-range area and charge the paint. He was inefficient shooting-wise but made up for it with his boards. Drummond will look for a better overall performance when the Cavs play in Detroit on Saturday.