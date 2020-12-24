Drummond had 14 points (7-18 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 14 rebounds, four rebounds and one steal during a 121-114 win against Charlotte on Wednesday.
Drummond's strategy for this game saw him frequently receive the ball in the mid-range area and charge the paint. He was inefficient shooting-wise but made up for it with his boards. Drummond will look for a better overall performance when the Cavs play in Detroit on Saturday.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Andre Drummond: Out for preseason finale•
-
Cavaliers' Andre Drummond: Posts double-double•
-
Cavaliers' Andre Drummond: Fills box score•
-
Cavaliers' Andre Drummond: Makes cameo to open preseason•
-
Cavaliers' Andre Drummond: Triggers option•
-
Cavaliers' Andre Drummond: Not joining team for in-market camp•