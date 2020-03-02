Drummond is listed as doubtful for Monday's tilt with the Jazz due to a calf concern, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Drummond, who was able to play 36 minutes in Saturday's win over Indiana, appears to have reaggravated the calf injury that kept him out of the prior two games. If Drummond's ultimately held out, look for Larry Nance to enter the starting lineup, considering usual backup center, Tristan Thompson (knee) has been ruled out.