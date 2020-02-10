Drummond finished with 19 points (7-17 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-7 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in 29 minutes during Sunday's 133-92 loss to the Clippers.

Drummond made his first appearance for the Cavaliers, picking up where he left off only a few days ago in Detroit. He is going to fill basically the same role for his new team and the production should follow suit. Although the game was over by halftime, Drummond still managed to play close to 30 minutes, converting on a career-high two three-pointers. The perimeter game is unlikely to become a regular part of his game but it would certainly make things interesting.