Drummond scored 17 points (6-8 FG, 4-6 FT) while adding 11 rebounds, no assists, three blocks and two steals in 23 minutes in Monday's preseason win over the Pacers.

Drummond saw a heavier workload in comparison to his preseason debut. He delivered a typical stat-line, shooting efficiently while also racking up boards and defensive stats. Drummond figures to play a key role in the Cavaliers' plans during the regular season and should be expected to regularly deliver across-the-board production.