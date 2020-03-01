Drummond went for 27 points (12-21 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists, four steals and one block in 36 minutes during Saturday's 113-104 loss to the Pacers.

Drummond was doubtful due to a calf problem after missing two straight games, but he returned to action and delivered a strong performance on both ends of the court. Drummond had been an absolute stud in fantasy and this was a vintage performance for the talented big man, but his value has decreased considerably since joining Cleveland. He is averaging just 15.2 points and 10.8 rebounds in 26.3 minutes per game in six games as a Cavalier.