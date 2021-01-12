Drummond (Achilles) will go through warm-ups before the Cavaliers make a decision on his status for Tuesday's action against the Jazz, Spencer Davies of BasketballInsiders.com reports.

On the second game of a back-to-back, Drummond's status is in question due to a bruised right Achilles. If he plays, there's a chance that he's limited. If he's sidelined, JaVale McGee and Thon Maker would be in line for extra run, with the former likely being a popular DFS option.