Cavaliers' Andre Drummond: Goes through practice Friday
Drummond (calf) was a full practice participant Friday, Spencer Davies of BasketballInsiders.com reports.
The 26-year-old has missed the last two games with a left calf strain but appears to be trending toward his return. Drummond should still be considered questionable for Saturday's matchup with Denver until the team provides an official injury designation.
-
