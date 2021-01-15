Drummond (Achilles) has been cleared to play Friday against the Knicks, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

As expected, Drummond will play through his bruised right Achilles. Over the past five games, he's averaging 19.2 points, 16.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks in 34.2 minutes. Jarrett Allen isn't expected to debut Friday, so Drummond's workload should remain similar.