Drummond notched 26 points (11-23 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 24 rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block across 41 minutes in Saturday's 100-90 loss against the Bucks.

Drummond has 10 double-doubles in an equal number of games this season, though this was his first 20-20 game of the current campaign. An absolute stud across most fantasy formats due to his ability to stuff the stat sheet with ease, Drummond should remain a must-start player as long as he's able to remain healthy and playing a decent chunk of minutes -- he has registered at least 25 minutes in all but one game thus far in 2020-21.