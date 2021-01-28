Drummond went for 23 points (9-24 FG, 5-8 FT), 16 rebounds, five steals, two assists and two blocks in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 122-107 win over the Pistons.

Just another day at the office for the Cavs' big man who now has nine games with over 15 rebounds including two games with more than 20 boards.. His shooting had been better of late. Excluding Wednesday's outing, Drummond had not shot under 40 percent in nine consecutive games.